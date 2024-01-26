- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
929
Profit Trades:
543 (58.44%)
Loss Trades:
386 (41.55%)
Best trade:
5 273.25 THB
Worst trade:
-4 870.83 THB
Gross Profit:
202 119.55 THB (9 356 pips)
Gross Loss:
-294 811.94 THB (11 272 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (3 018.50 THB)
Maximal consecutive profit:
11 673.02 THB (17)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.11
Trading activity:
20.44%
Max deposit load:
95.83%
Latest trade:
7 days ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.80
Long Trades:
498 (53.61%)
Short Trades:
431 (46.39%)
Profit Factor:
0.69
Expected Payoff:
-99.78 THB
Average Profit:
372.23 THB
Average Loss:
-763.76 THB
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-21 902.94 THB)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-21 902.94 THB (13)
Monthly growth:
-0.11%
Annual Forecast:
-4.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
102 169.40 THB
Maximal:
115 540.48 THB (36.87%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
48.69% (115 540.48 THB)
By Equity:
12.81% (11 780.00 THB)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|S50H25
|280
|S50M25
|116
|S50U25
|115
|S50M24
|99
|S50H24
|95
|S50Z25
|80
|S50U24
|71
|S50Z24
|64
|GOM24
|5
|GOM25
|2
|GOH25
|1
|GOU25
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|S50H25
|-1.4K
|S50M25
|-462
|S50U25
|348
|S50M24
|-614
|S50H24
|128
|S50Z25
|-45
|S50U24
|-94
|S50Z24
|-659
|GOM24
|-97
|GOM25
|41
|GOH25
|7
|GOU25
|-81
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|S50H25
|-1.8K
|S50M25
|-573
|S50U25
|671
|S50M24
|-536
|S50H24
|210
|S50Z25
|25
|S50U24
|154
|S50Z24
|21
|GOM24
|-90
|GOM25
|45
|GOH25
|9
|GOU25
|-82
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +5 273.25 THB
Worst trade: -4 871 THB
Maximum consecutive wins: 17
Maximum consecutive losses: 13
Maximal consecutive profit: +3 018.50 THB
Maximal consecutive loss: -21 902.94 THB
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TopTraderCo-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
My TFEX trading history
No reviews
