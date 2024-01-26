SignalsSections
Ittidate Rujiwasin

Pi TFEX

Ittidate Rujiwasin
0 reviews
102 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2024 -41%
TopTraderCo-Live
1:1
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
929
Profit Trades:
543 (58.44%)
Loss Trades:
386 (41.55%)
Best trade:
5 273.25 THB
Worst trade:
-4 870.83 THB
Gross Profit:
202 119.55 THB (9 356 pips)
Gross Loss:
-294 811.94 THB (11 272 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (3 018.50 THB)
Maximal consecutive profit:
11 673.02 THB (17)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.11
Trading activity:
20.44%
Max deposit load:
95.83%
Latest trade:
7 days ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.80
Long Trades:
498 (53.61%)
Short Trades:
431 (46.39%)
Profit Factor:
0.69
Expected Payoff:
-99.78 THB
Average Profit:
372.23 THB
Average Loss:
-763.76 THB
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-21 902.94 THB)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-21 902.94 THB (13)
Monthly growth:
-0.11%
Annual Forecast:
-4.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
102 169.40 THB
Maximal:
115 540.48 THB (36.87%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
48.69% (115 540.48 THB)
By Equity:
12.81% (11 780.00 THB)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
S50H25 280
S50M25 116
S50U25 115
S50M24 99
S50H24 95
S50Z25 80
S50U24 71
S50Z24 64
GOM24 5
GOM25 2
GOH25 1
GOU25 1
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
S50H25 -1.4K
S50M25 -462
S50U25 348
S50M24 -614
S50H24 128
S50Z25 -45
S50U24 -94
S50Z24 -659
GOM24 -97
GOM25 41
GOH25 7
GOU25 -81
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
S50H25 -1.8K
S50M25 -573
S50U25 671
S50M24 -536
S50H24 210
S50Z25 25
S50U24 154
S50Z24 21
GOM24 -90
GOM25 45
GOH25 9
GOU25 -82
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +5 273.25 THB
Worst trade: -4 871 THB
Maximum consecutive wins: 17
Maximum consecutive losses: 13
Maximal consecutive profit: +3 018.50 THB
Maximal consecutive loss: -21 902.94 THB

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TopTraderCo-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

TopTraderCo-Live
1.67 × 3
My TFEX trading history
No reviews
2025.12.23 15:02
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.28 09:48
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.26 10:07
No swaps are charged
2025.10.26 10:07
No swaps are charged
2025.10.24 09:07
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.22 17:02
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.31 08:50
No swaps are charged
2025.07.31 08:50
No swaps are charged
2025.07.29 04:52
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.29 03:52
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.15 08:59
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.10 15:18
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.02 03:39
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.29 02:59
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.06.19 09:33
No swaps are charged
2025.06.19 09:33
No swaps are charged
2025.06.19 09:16
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.18 12:41
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.06.16 10:13
No swaps are charged
2025.06.16 10:13
No swaps are charged
