Currencies / ZNTL
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
ZNTL: Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc
1.42 USD 0.03 (2.07%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ZNTL exchange rate has changed by -2.07% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.40 and at a high of 1.46.
Follow Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ZNTL News
- Zentalis Pharmaceuticals shareholders elect three directors at annual meeting
- Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
- H.C. Wainwright maintains buy rating on Zentalis stock after ASCO update
- Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Operational Progress
Daily Range
1.40 1.46
Year Range
1.01 4.44
- Previous Close
- 1.45
- Open
- 1.45
- Bid
- 1.42
- Ask
- 1.72
- Low
- 1.40
- High
- 1.46
- Volume
- 1.008 K
- Daily Change
- -2.07%
- Month Change
- -16.47%
- 6 Months Change
- -9.55%
- Year Change
- -61.10%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev