Currencies / YCL
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
YCL: ProShares Ultra Yen
22.25 USD 0.30 (1.37%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
YCL exchange rate has changed by 1.37% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 22.07 and at a high of 22.26.
Follow ProShares Ultra Yen dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
YCL News
- The Dollar (DXY) Is Softer To Start The New Week
- Week Ahead: Federal Reserve And Bank of Canada To Cut, While BOJ And BOE Stand Pat
- Nikkei 225 Climbs As Global Easing Bets Drive Record Rally (null:NKY:IND)
- Firmer U.S. Rates Help The Dollar Steady
- ECB Meeting May Be A Non-Event, U.S. CPI Is Key
- Deflation Continues To Grip China
- Dollar Trades With Heavier Bias, Nonfarm Payroll Revisions Ahead
- Japanese And French Politics Take Limelight For The Moment
- US CPI To Temper Fed Rate Cut Spec, French Political Intrigue & Downgrade, ECB Stands Pat
- Nikkei 225 Slips As Rising Yields And BOJ Signals Weigh On Sentiment (NKY:IND)
- Dollar Stabilizes
- The Greenback Surges While Rates Jump
- September 2025 Monthly (null:DXY)
- Chop Fest In FX Continues
- China Allows Faster Yuan Appreciation, While Follow-Through Selling Weighs On Greenback
- USD/JPY Rallies Into Its Range Amid A U.S. Dollar Rebound - Will The Range Break?
- Market Sees Challenge To Fed's Independence By Trump's Attempt To Fire Cook
- Markets Consolidate After The Big Moves Before The Weekend
- Week Ahead: Fundamentals And Technicals Give Greenlight To Sell Dollars
- Weekly Commentary: Discounting The Loss Of Fed Independence
- A Detailed Look At The FX Market After The Powell Speech – Technical Levels
- The Greenback Is Firm Ahead Of Powell's Jackson Hole Speech (SPX)
- Preliminary August PMI Shows Many Are Coping With U.S. Shock
- Kiwi Pounded On Dovish Guidance By RBNZ, U.K. Gilts Rise Despite Higher Than Expected CPI
Daily Range
22.07 22.26
Year Range
19.95 24.97
- Previous Close
- 21.95
- Open
- 22.09
- Bid
- 22.25
- Ask
- 22.55
- Low
- 22.07
- High
- 22.26
- Volume
- 41
- Daily Change
- 1.37%
- Month Change
- 2.77%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.95%
- Year Change
- -10.43%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%