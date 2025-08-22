QuotazioniSezioni
YCL: ProShares Ultra Yen

21.76 USD 0.02 (0.09%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio YCL ha avuto una variazione del -0.09% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 21.74 e ad un massimo di 21.79.

Segui le dinamiche di ProShares Ultra Yen. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
21.74 21.79
Intervallo Annuale
19.95 24.97
Chiusura Precedente
21.78
Apertura
21.74
Bid
21.76
Ask
22.06
Minimo
21.74
Massimo
21.79
Volume
21
Variazione giornaliera
-0.09%
Variazione Mensile
0.51%
Variazione Semestrale
-1.27%
Variazione Annuale
-12.40%
20 settembre, sabato