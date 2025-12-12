- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
XRPN: Armada Acquisition Corp. II
XRPN exchange rate has changed by 0.20% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.19 and at a high of 10.25.
Follow Armada Acquisition Corp. II dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is XRPN stock price today?
Armada Acquisition Corp. II stock is priced at 10.19 today. It trades within 10.19 - 10.25, yesterday's close was 10.17, and trading volume reached 50. The live price chart of XRPN shows these updates.
Does Armada Acquisition Corp. II stock pay dividends?
Armada Acquisition Corp. II is currently valued at 10.19. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.97% and USD. View the chart live to track XRPN movements.
How to buy XRPN stock?
You can buy Armada Acquisition Corp. II shares at the current price of 10.19. Orders are usually placed near 10.19 or 10.49, while 50 and -0.59% show market activity. Follow XRPN updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into XRPN stock?
Investing in Armada Acquisition Corp. II involves considering the yearly range 10.10 - 10.34 and current price 10.19. Many compare -0.10% and -0.97% before placing orders at 10.19 or 10.49. Explore the XRPN price chart live with daily changes.
What are Armada Acquisition Corp. II stock highest prices?
The highest price of Armada Acquisition Corp. II in the past year was 10.34. Within 10.10 - 10.34, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 10.17 helps spot resistance levels. Track Armada Acquisition Corp. II performance using the live chart.
What are Armada Acquisition Corp. II stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Armada Acquisition Corp. II (XRPN) over the year was 10.10. Comparing it with the current 10.19 and 10.10 - 10.34 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch XRPN moves on the chart live for more details.
When did XRPN stock split?
Armada Acquisition Corp. II has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 10.17, and -0.97% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 10.17
- Open
- 10.25
- Bid
- 10.19
- Ask
- 10.49
- Low
- 10.19
- High
- 10.25
- Volume
- 50
- Daily Change
- 0.20%
- Month Change
- -0.10%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.97%
- Year Change
- -0.97%
- Act
- 414
- Fcst
- Prev
- 413
- Act
- 548
- Fcst
- Prev
- 549
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev