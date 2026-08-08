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XRPI: XRP ETF
XRPI exchange rate has changed by -1.24% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 5.53 and at a high of 5.68.
Follow XRP ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is XRPI stock price today?
XRP ETF stock is priced at 5.59 today. It trades within 5.53 - 5.68, yesterday's close was 5.66, and trading volume reached 169. The live price chart of XRPI shows these updates.
Does XRP ETF stock pay dividends?
XRP ETF is currently valued at 5.59. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -67.29% and USD. View the chart live to track XRPI movements.
How to buy XRPI stock?
You can buy XRP ETF shares at the current price of 5.59. Orders are usually placed near 5.59 or 5.89, while 169 and -1.41% show market activity. Follow XRPI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into XRPI stock?
Investing in XRP ETF involves considering the yearly range 5.53 - 19.13 and current price 5.59. Many compare -4.61% and -26.54% before placing orders at 5.59 or 5.89. Explore the XRPI price chart live with daily changes.
What are XRP ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of XRP ETF in the past year was 19.13. Within 5.53 - 19.13, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 5.66 helps spot resistance levels. Track XRP ETF performance using the live chart.
What are XRP ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of XRP ETF (XRPI) over the year was 5.53. Comparing it with the current 5.59 and 5.53 - 19.13 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch XRPI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did XRPI stock split?
XRP ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 5.66, and -67.29% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 5.66
- Open
- 5.67
- Bid
- 5.59
- Ask
- 5.89
- Low
- 5.53
- High
- 5.68
- Volume
- 169
- Daily Change
- -1.24%
- Month Change
- -4.61%
- 6 Months Change
- -26.54%
- Year Change
- -67.29%