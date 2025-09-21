QuotesSections
Currencies / WYFI
Back to US Stock Market

WYFI

26.30 USD 2.89 (12.35%)
Sector: Other Symbols Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

WYFI exchange rate has changed by 12.35% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.49 and at a high of 28.30.

Follow dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN
Daily Range
24.49 28.30
Year Range
15.80 28.30
Previous Close
23.41
Open
24.64
Bid
26.30
Ask
26.60
Low
24.49
High
28.30
Volume
4.314 K
Daily Change
12.35%
Month Change
54.61%
6 Months Change
59.88%
Year Change
59.88%
21 September, Sunday