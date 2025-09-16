QuotesSections
WRB-PE
WRB-PE: W.R. Berkley Corporation 5.70% Subordinated Debentures due 2058

24.3100 USD 0.0000 (0.00%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

WRB-PE exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.3100 and at a high of 24.4000.

Daily Range
24.3100 24.4000
Year Range
20.4300 25.3500
Previous Close
24.3100
Open
24.4000
Bid
24.3100
Ask
24.3130
Low
24.3100
High
24.4000
Volume
11
Daily Change
0.00%
Month Change
3.10%
6 Months Change
10.53%
Year Change
-2.84%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%