Currencies / WRB-PE
WRB-PE: W.R. Berkley Corporation 5.70% Subordinated Debentures due 2058
24.3100 USD 0.0000 (0.00%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
WRB-PE exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.3100 and at a high of 24.4000.
Follow W.R. Berkley Corporation 5.70% Subordinated Debentures due 2058 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
24.3100 24.4000
Year Range
20.4300 25.3500
- Previous Close
- 24.3100
- Open
- 24.4000
- Bid
- 24.3100
- Ask
- 24.3130
- Low
- 24.3100
- High
- 24.4000
- Volume
- 11
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- 3.10%
- 6 Months Change
- 10.53%
- Year Change
- -2.84%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%