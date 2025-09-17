QuotesSections
WHLRD
WHLRD: Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc - Series D Cumulative

36.55 USD 0.45 (1.22%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

WHLRD exchange rate has changed by -1.22% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 35.75 and at a high of 36.90.

Follow Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc - Series D Cumulative dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
35.75 36.90
Year Range
21.00 37.89
Previous Close
37.00
Open
36.50
Bid
36.55
Ask
36.85
Low
35.75
High
36.90
Volume
85
Daily Change
-1.22%
Month Change
1.53%
6 Months Change
19.84%
Year Change
72.41%
