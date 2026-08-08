- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
WEEK: Roundhill Weekly T-Bill ETF
WEEK exchange rate has changed by 0.01% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 100.04 and at a high of 100.07.
Follow Roundhill Weekly T-Bill ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Trading Applications for WEEK
Frequently Asked Questions
What is WEEK stock price today?
Roundhill Weekly T-Bill ETF stock is priced at 100.05 today. It trades within 100.04 - 100.07, yesterday's close was 100.04, and trading volume reached 97. The live price chart of WEEK shows these updates.
Does Roundhill Weekly T-Bill ETF stock pay dividends?
Roundhill Weekly T-Bill ETF is currently valued at 100.05. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.03% and USD. View the chart live to track WEEK movements.
How to buy WEEK stock?
You can buy Roundhill Weekly T-Bill ETF shares at the current price of 100.05. Orders are usually placed near 100.05 or 100.35, while 97 and -0.02% show market activity. Follow WEEK updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into WEEK stock?
Investing in Roundhill Weekly T-Bill ETF involves considering the yearly range 99.99 - 100.19 and current price 100.05. Many compare 0.02% and -0.01% before placing orders at 100.05 or 100.35. Explore the WEEK price chart live with daily changes.
What are Roundhill Weekly T-Bill ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Roundhill Weekly T-Bill ETF in the past year was 100.19. Within 99.99 - 100.19, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 100.04 helps spot resistance levels. Track Roundhill Weekly T-Bill ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Roundhill Weekly T-Bill ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Roundhill Weekly T-Bill ETF (WEEK) over the year was 99.99. Comparing it with the current 100.05 and 99.99 - 100.19 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch WEEK moves on the chart live for more details.
When did WEEK stock split?
Roundhill Weekly T-Bill ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 100.04, and 0.03% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 100.04
- Open
- 100.07
- Bid
- 100.05
- Ask
- 100.35
- Low
- 100.04
- High
- 100.07
- Volume
- 97
- Daily Change
- 0.01%
- Month Change
- 0.02%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.01%
- Year Change
- 0.03%