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WEEK: Roundhill Weekly T-Bill ETF

100.05 USD 0.01 (0.01%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

WEEK exchange rate has changed by 0.01% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 100.04 and at a high of 100.07.

Follow Roundhill Weekly T-Bill ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
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Trading Applications for WEEK

Chrysos Unified
Mose' Panizza
5 (3)
Experts
Chrysos Unified MT5 Chrysos Unified MT5 is a professional multi-symbol automated trading system designed to manage XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, and AUDUSD from a single chart. The EA combines selective entry logic, intelligent market filters, dynamic trade management, and independent risk controls for each supported symbol within one unified trading framework. Live Signal THIS WEEK ONLY For a limited time, selected Expert Advisors are available for only $69 . Prices will return to their regular valu
Bitcoin Et Futurum
Mose' Panizza
5 (3)
Experts
BITCOIN ET FUTURUM V2 – EXPERT ADVISOR PER IL BREAKOUT DI BTCUSD (MT5) THIS WEEK ONLY Selected Expert Advisors are now available for just $69. Send me a message after your purchase, and I’ll do my best to help you with the setup and provide all the support you need. Expert Advisor per il trading di breakout basato sulla volatilità su MetaTrader 5. Bitcoin Et Futurum è un Expert Advisor sviluppato specificamente per BTCUSD su MetaTrader 5. È progettato per identificare le fasi di espansione del
Gold Tarantula
Mose' Panizza
Experts
GOLD TARANTULA EA v1.35 Live Signal THIS WEEK ONLY For a limited time, selected Expert Advisors are available for only $169 . After purchasing, feel free to send me a message. I will do my best to help you with the setup and provide all the support you need. Professional XAUUSD Breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Gold Tarantula EA is an advanced multi-strategy automated trading system developed specifically for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe . It combines nine independent breakout strategies (S
PerfomanceDashboard
Andrei Koval
5 (7)
Utilities
PerformanceDashboard — Advanced Trade Analytics for MT5 PerformanceDashboard is a lightweight indicator designed to analyze trading performance directly from your MetaTrader 5 account history. It allows you to evaluate multiple Expert Advisors (EAs) simultaneously using Magic Numbers, providing clear and structured insights into your trading results. USER GUIDE Key Features Multi-Strategy Analysis Automatic Magic Number detection Manual Magic Number input EA identification from trade and order
FREE
Max Poseidon
Aaron Pattni
3.33 (3)
Experts
Get it FREE while you can! Will be increased to $200 very shortly after a few downloads!! Join my Discord and Telegram Channel - Max's Strategy For any assistance and help please send me a message here.    https://t.me/Maxs_Strategy https://discord.gg/yysxRUJT&nbsp ; GBPUSD and EURUSD Set files can be found in the comments! (please message me if you need help with them) TimeFrames are harcoded, therefore any chart and time will work the same. The Max Poseidon Strategy is a part of a cross ass
FREE
Contraction SMC Smart Entry Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicators
N/B: All our product purchase comes with our free ‘’DAILY   SCALPER EA’’ -   bit.ly/4qlFLNh Whatsapp Developer for yours after successful purchase CONTRACTION + EXPANSION BOX SCANNER The SIMPLE Guide for Regular Traders   WHAT THIS INDICATOR DOES (IN PLAIN ENGLISH) Think of the market like a rubber band: 1. CONTRACTION = Rubber band being squeezed tight (price moves in a small range) 2. EXPANSION = Rubber band SNAPS and stretches out (price makes a big move) This indicator does ONE SI
Trend Target Premium Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicators
N/B:  All our product purchase comes with our free ‘’DAILY  SCALPER EA’’ Whatsapp Developer for yours after successful purchase TREND TARGET PREMIUM: Institutional Signal Engine - Now Available to Retail Traders For 20 years, hedge funds paid $25,000/month for this technology. Today, you can own it for $297. THE PROBLEM EVERY TRADER FACES: You stare at charts. Indicators conflict. News contradicts. You enter, get stopped out. You wait, miss the move. You chase, get trapped. The market alway
Time Box Pro
N'da Lemissa Kouame
Indicators
MQL5 Commercial Notice – TIME BOX PRO v2.0 Overview TIME BOX PRO v2.0 is a professional multi-timeframe indicator designed to instantly visualize key price zones on your MetaTrader 5 charts. It automatically draws time-based boxes: YEAR, SEMESTER, QUARTER, MONTH, WEEK, and DAY , with customizable horizontal levels ( HB 90%, 50%, 10% ) to better analyze market ranges and strategic price areas. Optimized for strategy tester, live accounts, and the MQL5 marketplace, TIME BOX PRO delivers fast and e

Frequently Asked Questions

What is WEEK stock price today?

Roundhill Weekly T-Bill ETF stock is priced at 100.05 today. It trades within 100.04 - 100.07, yesterday's close was 100.04, and trading volume reached 97. The live price chart of WEEK shows these updates.

Does Roundhill Weekly T-Bill ETF stock pay dividends?

Roundhill Weekly T-Bill ETF is currently valued at 100.05. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.03% and USD. View the chart live to track WEEK movements.

How to buy WEEK stock?

You can buy Roundhill Weekly T-Bill ETF shares at the current price of 100.05. Orders are usually placed near 100.05 or 100.35, while 97 and -0.02% show market activity. Follow WEEK updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into WEEK stock?

Investing in Roundhill Weekly T-Bill ETF involves considering the yearly range 99.99 - 100.19 and current price 100.05. Many compare 0.02% and -0.01% before placing orders at 100.05 or 100.35. Explore the WEEK price chart live with daily changes.

What are Roundhill Weekly T-Bill ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Roundhill Weekly T-Bill ETF in the past year was 100.19. Within 99.99 - 100.19, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 100.04 helps spot resistance levels. Track Roundhill Weekly T-Bill ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Roundhill Weekly T-Bill ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Roundhill Weekly T-Bill ETF (WEEK) over the year was 99.99. Comparing it with the current 100.05 and 99.99 - 100.19 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch WEEK moves on the chart live for more details.

When did WEEK stock split?

Roundhill Weekly T-Bill ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 100.04, and 0.03% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
100.04 100.07
Year Range
99.99 100.19
Previous Close
100.04
Open
100.07
Bid
100.05
Ask
100.35
Low
100.04
High
100.07
Volume
97
Daily Change
0.01%
Month Change
0.02%
6 Months Change
-0.01%
Year Change
0.03%
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