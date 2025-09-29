- Overview
WBS-PG: Webster Financial Corporation Depositary Shares, each represent
WBS-PG exchange rate has changed by 0.24% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.90 and at a high of 25.03.
Follow Webster Financial Corporation Depositary Shares, each represent dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is WBS-PG stock price today?
Webster Financial Corporation Depositary Shares, each represent stock is priced at 24.97 today. It trades within 0.24%, yesterday's close was 24.91, and trading volume reached 14. The live price chart of WBS-PG shows these updates.
Does Webster Financial Corporation Depositary Shares, each represent stock pay dividends?
Webster Financial Corporation Depositary Shares, each represent is currently valued at 24.97. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.05% and USD. View the chart live to track WBS-PG movements.
How to buy WBS-PG stock?
You can buy Webster Financial Corporation Depositary Shares, each represent shares at the current price of 24.97. Orders are usually placed near 24.97 or 25.27, while 14 and -0.08% show market activity. Follow WBS-PG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into WBS-PG stock?
Investing in Webster Financial Corporation Depositary Shares, each represent involves considering the yearly range 22.69 - 25.03 and current price 24.97. Many compare 1.30% and 3.05% before placing orders at 24.97 or 25.27. Explore the WBS-PG price chart live with daily changes.
What are WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORP stock highest prices?
The highest price of WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORP in the past year was 25.03. Within 22.69 - 25.03, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 24.91 helps spot resistance levels. Track Webster Financial Corporation Depositary Shares, each represent performance using the live chart.
What are WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORP stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORP (WBS-PG) over the year was 22.69. Comparing it with the current 24.97 and 22.69 - 25.03 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch WBS-PG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did WBS-PG stock split?
Webster Financial Corporation Depositary Shares, each represent has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 24.91, and 3.05% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 24.91
- Open
- 24.99
- Bid
- 24.97
- Ask
- 25.27
- Low
- 24.90
- High
- 25.03
- Volume
- 14
- Daily Change
- 0.24%
- Month Change
- 1.30%
- 6 Months Change
- 3.05%
- Year Change
- 3.05%
