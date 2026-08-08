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WANT: Direxion Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X Shares
WANT exchange rate has changed by 4.41% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 43.61 and at a high of 45.17.
Follow Direxion Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Trading Applications for WANT
Frequently Asked Questions
What is WANT stock price today?
Direxion Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X Shares stock is priced at 44.51 today. It trades within 43.61 - 45.17, yesterday's close was 42.63, and trading volume reached 78. The live price chart of WANT shows these updates.
Does Direxion Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X Shares stock pay dividends?
Direxion Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X Shares is currently valued at 44.51. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -4.48% and USD. View the chart live to track WANT movements.
How to buy WANT stock?
You can buy Direxion Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X Shares shares at the current price of 44.51. Orders are usually placed near 44.51 or 44.81, while 78 and 2.06% show market activity. Follow WANT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into WANT stock?
Investing in Direxion Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X Shares involves considering the yearly range 32.74 - 57.26 and current price 44.51. Many compare 2.77% and 5.50% before placing orders at 44.51 or 44.81. Explore the WANT price chart live with daily changes.
What are Direxion Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X Shares stock highest prices?
The highest price of Direxion Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X Shares in the past year was 57.26. Within 32.74 - 57.26, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 42.63 helps spot resistance levels. Track Direxion Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X Shares performance using the live chart.
What are Direxion Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X Shares stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Direxion Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X Shares (WANT) over the year was 32.74. Comparing it with the current 44.51 and 32.74 - 57.26 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch WANT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did WANT stock split?
Direxion Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X Shares has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 42.63, and -4.48% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 42.63
- Open
- 43.61
- Bid
- 44.51
- Ask
- 44.81
- Low
- 43.61
- High
- 45.17
- Volume
- 78
- Daily Change
- 4.41%
- Month Change
- 2.77%
- 6 Months Change
- 5.50%
- Year Change
- -4.48%