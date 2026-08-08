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WANT: Direxion Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X Shares

44.51 USD 1.88 (4.41%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

WANT exchange rate has changed by 4.41% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 43.61 and at a high of 45.17.

Follow Direxion Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Trading Applications for WANT

Nexus Order Block Workspace
Sergejs Rozkalns
Indicators
The same chart, read in the same order, every day. Structure, the nearest zone, where you sit in the range and which way the trend points are on screen straight away, and always in the same form. That constant order is what separates a process from improvisation — the kind where Monday you wait for the zone, Tuesday you buy the first touch, and Wednesday you widen the stop because the zone looked too wide. The tool does two things about that. It draws levels that stay where they printed, and it
Ninja Dual EMA Cross
Miguel Jose Yepez
Indicators
Ninja Dual EMA Cross The Sniper of Moving Average Crossovers How many perfect entries have you missed just because you glanced away for a moment? How many times did your EMAs cross exactly like your system dictates… and you weren’t in front of the screen? It's over. Ninja Dual EMA Cross is the automatic execution of your moving average strategy. You set the periods, it watches without blinking, draws the signal without ever repainting , and alerts you instantly. No emotions, no delays, no ex
FREE
Advance Price Predictor Guru Edition
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicators
THE ADVANCE PRICE PREDICTOR - GURU EDITION   Tired of Guesswork? Meet the AI-Powered "Almighty Predictor" – Pinpoints High-Probability Targets Before the Move, With Surgical Precision     Stop chasing pips. Start attracting them. Our proprietary algorithm fuses Multi-Timeframe Analysis + Smart Money Concepts + Real-Time Confluence Scoring to give you a clear, calculated edge on every trade.   Are You Constantly Wondering…   "Is this the top, or will it keep going?"   "Where should I real
FREE
Intelligent Revenu MT5 EA
Fatoumata Dian Malya Diallo
Experts
The INTELLIGENT INCOME strategy is a combination of custom indicators and a very advanced trading algorithm. It has been tested with real ticks, and passed the stress test with slippage approximating real market conditions over a period of 5 years. SMART INCOME EA IS FOR THOSE WHO: - HAVE NO KNOWLEDGE PUSH IN TRADING - WANT TO HAVE A PASSIVE INCOME EVERY DAY - WISH TO ATTEND OTHER OCCUPATIONS - WISH TO RISK THE MINIMUM CAPITAL POSSIBLE FEATURES - Only with the EURUSD pair; The Multi-currency o
FREE
Orthrus EA
Lorenzo Lucca
Experts
ORTHRUS EA - The Strategic Multi-Head Guardian Professional XAUUSD H1 Trading System for MetaTrader 5 SETFILES (USE THEM IF YOU WANT THE BOT TO WORK WELL):  LOW RISK:  https://www.mediafire.com/file/j3isfycnt3fzzyv/LOW +RISK.set/file HIGHER RISK:  https://www.mediafire.com/file/uir2zr6fwmknwm0/HIGHER +RISK.set/file INTELLIGENT TRADING, NOT GAMBLING ORTHRUS EA is not another high-frequency robot flooding the market with hundreds of trades. This is a precision-engineered trading system wher
FREE
TrendSync MTF Dashboard
Juliano Guzlinki Pacheco
Utilities
Trend direction of up to 10 timeframes of your choice, in one panel — non-repainting, with configurable sync alerts. 100% free. TrendSync MTF Dashboard shows you the trend direction of up to 10 timeframes of your choice — from M1 to MN1 — in a single clean panel on your chart, so you always know whether the timeframes agree before you take a trade. Trading against the higher timeframe is one of the most common (and most expensive) mistakes in manual trading. This dashboard makes multi-timeframe
FREE
OCN Position Manager
Franck Henri Maglott
Utilities
OCN Trade Manager — Advanced Trade Manager for MT5 The only MT5 trade manager with built-in daily risk control — profit target, drawdown protection, and automatic daily reset. Trading requires precision. A missed Break Even, an unmanaged trailing stop, or a single bad day without drawdown control can quickly erase weeks of consistent gains. OCN Trade Manage  was built to solve this — combining professional trade management with a daily risk engine that most trade managers simply do not offer.
Fair Value Channel Consolidation Breakout
Gabriel Leite Nunes
Experts
Product Name: Fair Value Channel Consolidation Breakout THE MACHINE LEARNING HAVE BEEN DESACTIVATED FOR A EASY TEST!!( OBS: IF THE CLIENT WANT IT WE CAN INTEGRATE IT EASILY) ATTENTION !!!! THE RIGHT INPUTS TO USE IN XAU/USD  CAN BE VIZUALIZED IN THE SCREENSHOTS, IF THE INPUTS ARE NOT USED THE RESULT CAN DIFFERS! TAKE PROFIT , SELL LOSS AND TRAILLING STOP CAN BE CHANGED IF YOU DESIRE Stop trading the past. Start trading the true Fair Value. Fair Value Channel Consolidation Breakout  is not just

Frequently Asked Questions

What is WANT stock price today?

Direxion Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X Shares stock is priced at 44.51 today. It trades within 43.61 - 45.17, yesterday's close was 42.63, and trading volume reached 78. The live price chart of WANT shows these updates.

Does Direxion Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X Shares stock pay dividends?

Direxion Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X Shares is currently valued at 44.51. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -4.48% and USD. View the chart live to track WANT movements.

How to buy WANT stock?

You can buy Direxion Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X Shares shares at the current price of 44.51. Orders are usually placed near 44.51 or 44.81, while 78 and 2.06% show market activity. Follow WANT updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into WANT stock?

Investing in Direxion Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X Shares involves considering the yearly range 32.74 - 57.26 and current price 44.51. Many compare 2.77% and 5.50% before placing orders at 44.51 or 44.81. Explore the WANT price chart live with daily changes.

What are Direxion Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X Shares stock highest prices?

The highest price of Direxion Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X Shares in the past year was 57.26. Within 32.74 - 57.26, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 42.63 helps spot resistance levels. Track Direxion Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X Shares performance using the live chart.

What are Direxion Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X Shares stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Direxion Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X Shares (WANT) over the year was 32.74. Comparing it with the current 44.51 and 32.74 - 57.26 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch WANT moves on the chart live for more details.

When did WANT stock split?

Direxion Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X Shares has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 42.63, and -4.48% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
43.61 45.17
Year Range
32.74 57.26
Previous Close
42.63
Open
43.61
Bid
44.51
Ask
44.81
Low
43.61
High
45.17
Volume
78
Daily Change
4.41%
Month Change
2.77%
6 Months Change
5.50%
Year Change
-4.48%
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