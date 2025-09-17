Currencies / VRM
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
VRM: Vroom Inc
27.50 USD 0.05 (0.18%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
VRM exchange rate has changed by -0.18% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 26.51 and at a high of 27.97.
Follow Vroom Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
26.51 27.97
Year Range
4.28 41.36
- Previous Close
- 27.55
- Open
- 27.97
- Bid
- 27.50
- Ask
- 27.80
- Low
- 26.51
- High
- 27.97
- Volume
- 22
- Daily Change
- -0.18%
- Month Change
- 0.66%
- 6 Months Change
- -7.59%
- Year Change
- 199.89%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev