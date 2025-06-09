Currencies / VHC
VHC: VirnetX Holding Corp
15.77 USD 1.22 (7.18%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
VHC exchange rate has changed by -7.18% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 15.16 and at a high of 16.25.
Follow VirnetX Holding Corp dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
15.16 16.25
Year Range
3.72 21.49
- Previous Close
- 16.99
- Open
- 15.16
- Bid
- 15.77
- Ask
- 16.07
- Low
- 15.16
- High
- 16.25
- Volume
- 11
- Daily Change
- -7.18%
- Month Change
- 10.20%
- 6 Months Change
- 94.93%
- Year Change
- 124.96%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev