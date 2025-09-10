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VFL: abrdn National Municipal Income Fund
VFL exchange rate has changed by -0.67% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.31 and at a high of 10.38.
Follow abrdn National Municipal Income Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VFL News
- Abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Q1 2026 Commentary (NYSE:VFL)
- Income-Covered Closed-End Fund Report, March 2026
- CEF Market Weekly Review: CLOpocalypse Continues
- Abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Q4 2025 Commentary
- Closed-End Funds: Screening For The Best Municipal Bond Exposure
- Abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Q3 2025 Commentary (undefined:VFL)
- abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (NYSE:VFL)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is VFL stock price today?
abrdn National Municipal Income Fund stock is priced at 10.31 today. It trades within 10.31 - 10.38, yesterday's close was 10.38, and trading volume reached 74. The live price chart of VFL shows these updates.
Does abrdn National Municipal Income Fund stock pay dividends?
abrdn National Municipal Income Fund is currently valued at 10.31. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 7.96% and USD. View the chart live to track VFL movements.
How to buy VFL stock?
You can buy abrdn National Municipal Income Fund shares at the current price of 10.31. Orders are usually placed near 10.31 or 10.61, while 74 and -0.58% show market activity. Follow VFL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into VFL stock?
Investing in abrdn National Municipal Income Fund involves considering the yearly range 9.49 - 10.49 and current price 10.31. Many compare -0.58% and -0.29% before placing orders at 10.31 or 10.61. Explore the VFL price chart live with daily changes.
What are abrdn National Municipal Income Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of abrdn National Municipal Income Fund in the past year was 10.49. Within 9.49 - 10.49, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 10.38 helps spot resistance levels. Track abrdn National Municipal Income Fund performance using the live chart.
What are abrdn National Municipal Income Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (VFL) over the year was 9.49. Comparing it with the current 10.31 and 9.49 - 10.49 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch VFL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did VFL stock split?
abrdn National Municipal Income Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 10.38, and 7.96% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 10.38
- Open
- 10.37
- Bid
- 10.31
- Ask
- 10.61
- Low
- 10.31
- High
- 10.38
- Volume
- 74
- Daily Change
- -0.67%
- Month Change
- -0.58%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.29%
- Year Change
- 7.96%