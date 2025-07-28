Currencies / VCYT
VCYT: Veracyte Inc
32.10 USD 0.23 (0.72%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
VCYT exchange rate has changed by 0.72% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 31.32 and at a high of 32.24.
Follow Veracyte Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
VCYT News
Daily Range
31.32 32.24
Year Range
22.61 47.32
- Previous Close
- 31.87
- Open
- 31.68
- Bid
- 32.10
- Ask
- 32.40
- Low
- 31.32
- High
- 32.24
- Volume
- 404
- Daily Change
- 0.72%
- Month Change
- 6.33%
- 6 Months Change
- 9.52%
- Year Change
- -5.17%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%