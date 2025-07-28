Währungen / VCYT
VCYT: Veracyte Inc
33.23 USD 1.40 (4.40%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von VCYT hat sich für heute um 4.40% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 32.09 bis zu einem Hoch von 33.35 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Veracyte Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
Tagesspanne
32.09 33.35
Jahresspanne
22.61 47.32
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 31.83
- Eröffnung
- 32.16
- Bid
- 33.23
- Ask
- 33.53
- Tief
- 32.09
- Hoch
- 33.35
- Volumen
- 1.774 K
- Tagesänderung
- 4.40%
- Monatsänderung
- 10.07%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 13.37%
- Jahresänderung
- -1.83%
