Valute / VCYT
VCYT: Veracyte Inc
34.11 USD 0.88 (2.65%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio VCYT ha avuto una variazione del 2.65% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 33.02 e ad un massimo di 34.71.
Segui le dinamiche di Veracyte Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
33.02 34.71
Intervallo Annuale
22.61 47.32
- Chiusura Precedente
- 33.23
- Apertura
- 33.08
- Bid
- 34.11
- Ask
- 34.41
- Minimo
- 33.02
- Massimo
- 34.71
- Volume
- 4.563 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 2.65%
- Variazione Mensile
- 12.98%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 16.38%
- Variazione Annuale
- 0.77%
20 settembre, sabato