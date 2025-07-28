QuotazioniSezioni
VCYT
VCYT: Veracyte Inc

34.11 USD 0.88 (2.65%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio VCYT ha avuto una variazione del 2.65% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 33.02 e ad un massimo di 34.71.

Segui le dinamiche di Veracyte Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
33.02 34.71
Intervallo Annuale
22.61 47.32
Chiusura Precedente
33.23
Apertura
33.08
Bid
34.11
Ask
34.41
Minimo
33.02
Massimo
34.71
Volume
4.563 K
Variazione giornaliera
2.65%
Variazione Mensile
12.98%
Variazione Semestrale
16.38%
Variazione Annuale
0.77%
