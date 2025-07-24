QuotesSections
VABK: Virginia National Bankshares Corporation

39.51 USD 1.16 (2.85%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

VABK exchange rate has changed by -2.85% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 39.11 and at a high of 41.53.

Follow Virginia National Bankshares Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
39.11 41.53
Year Range
33.70 44.57
Previous Close
40.67
Open
40.69
Bid
39.51
Ask
39.81
Low
39.11
High
41.53
Volume
54
Daily Change
-2.85%
Month Change
-5.32%
6 Months Change
8.84%
Year Change
-4.57%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%