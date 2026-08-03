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USVM: VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF
USVM exchange rate has changed by 0.16% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 110.49 and at a high of 110.90.
Follow VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
USVM News
- Global Outlook Marred By Further Slide In Emerging Market Business Confidence
- U.S. Government Borrows $800B In 3 Months
- Weekly Commentary: Bessent's Gambit
- Household Survey Shows 1.8M Jobs Lost In 2026 So Far
- The Big Four Recession Indicators: Employment
- Employment Report: 23K Jobs Shed In July, Worse Than Expected
- Caution Ahead: Average 3-Month Jobs Prints At Just 20,000 And The JPY Needed A Bailout
- July Jobs Report: Payrolls Turn Negative As The Labor Force Keeps Shrinking (SPX)
- Surprise U.S. Job Weakness Casts Serious Doubt On Fed Rate Hikes
- Why The Weak July Jobs Report Gives Bulls A New Reason To Cheer
- Credit Says The Capital Goods Recession Story Doesn’t Hold Up
- August Perspective
- Underlying Inflation Gauges: Trimming Noise Or Trimming Signal?
- U.S. Service Sector Remains Robust, But Hiring Weakness Persists
- Manufacturing Growth Returns To ASEAN Region As U.S. Factories Report Slowdown
- The AI Selloff Is Missing The Bigger Story
- Median Household Income In June 2026
- Market Brief: Has The AI Washout Already Done Its Work?
- Warsh Wants The Federal Reserve To Rethink The Rules
- AI Investment Boosted U.S. Q2 Growth - But The Import Offset Runs Far Wider Than AI
- Cumberland's Monday Memo
- Dead Cat Bounce > Last Chance - Weekly Blog # 952
- Is The Angst Over AI Spending And Fed Inaction Warranted?
- The Market's Next Move Depends On More Than Earnings
Frequently Asked Questions
What is USVM stock price today?
VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF stock is priced at 110.63 today. It trades within 110.49 - 110.90, yesterday's close was 110.45, and trading volume reached 69. The live price chart of USVM shows these updates.
Does VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF stock pay dividends?
VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF is currently valued at 110.63. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 11.36% and USD. View the chart live to track USVM movements.
How to buy USVM stock?
You can buy VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF shares at the current price of 110.63. Orders are usually placed near 110.63 or 110.93, while 69 and 0.06% show market activity. Follow USVM updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into USVM stock?
Investing in VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF involves considering the yearly range 91.39 - 112.66 and current price 110.63. Many compare 0.65% and 13.28% before placing orders at 110.63 or 110.93. Explore the USVM price chart live with daily changes.
What are VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF in the past year was 112.66. Within 91.39 - 112.66, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 110.45 helps spot resistance levels. Track VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF performance using the live chart.
What are VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (USVM) over the year was 91.39. Comparing it with the current 110.63 and 91.39 - 112.66 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch USVM moves on the chart live for more details.
When did USVM stock split?
VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 110.45, and 11.36% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 110.45
- Open
- 110.56
- Bid
- 110.63
- Ask
- 110.93
- Low
- 110.49
- High
- 110.90
- Volume
- 69
- Daily Change
- 0.16%
- Month Change
- 0.65%
- 6 Months Change
- 13.28%
- Year Change
- 11.36%