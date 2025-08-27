QuotesSections
USOI: Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN

52.23 USD 0.64 (1.24%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

USOI exchange rate has changed by 1.24% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 51.60 and at a high of 52.23.

Follow Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
51.60 52.23
Year Range
50.09 68.81
Previous Close
51.59
Open
51.60
Bid
52.23
Ask
52.53
Low
51.60
High
52.23
Volume
156
Daily Change
1.24%
Month Change
0.44%
6 Months Change
-14.95%
Year Change
-19.15%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%