Currencies / USCB
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
USCB: USCB Financial Holdings Inc - Class A
17.30 USD 0.09 (0.52%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
USCB exchange rate has changed by 0.52% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 17.15 and at a high of 17.33.
Follow USCB Financial Holdings Inc - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
USCB News
- USCB Financial stock maintains Outperform rating at KBW after share repurchase
- USCB Financial stock price target raised to $23 by Piper Sandler
- This Veeva Systems Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Monday - Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA), Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)
- USCB Financial stock rating upgraded to Strong Buy by Raymond James
- All You Need to Know About USCB Financial (USCB) Rating Upgrade to Strong Buy
- Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 7th
- USCB (USCB) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- USCB Financial stock rating upgraded to Outperform by Raymond James
- Earnings call transcript: US Century Bank exceeds Q2 2025 forecasts
- USCB Financial Q2 2025 presentation: Net income jumps 31% as loan growth accelerates
- USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (USCB) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- US Century Bank earnings beat by $0.02, revenue topped estimates
- Origin Bancorp (OBK) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
- USCB Financial declares $0.10 quarterly dividend
- Uscb financial holdings CEO sells $502,200 in stock
- Tesla, Apple, Nvidia And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Monday's Pre-Market Session - American Rebel Holdings (NASDAQ:AREB), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)
- Why Chanson International Holding Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 170%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - American Rebel Holdings (NASDAQ:AREB), Baosheng Media Gr (NASDAQ:BAOS)
Daily Range
17.15 17.33
Year Range
13.90 21.86
- Previous Close
- 17.21
- Open
- 17.16
- Bid
- 17.30
- Ask
- 17.60
- Low
- 17.15
- High
- 17.33
- Volume
- 61
- Daily Change
- 0.52%
- Month Change
- 0.23%
- 6 Months Change
- -8.32%
- Year Change
- 14.19%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%