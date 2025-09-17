QuotesSections
Currencies / UKOMW
Back to US Stock Market

UKOMW: Ucommune International Ltd - Warrant expiring 11/17/2025

0.0083 USD 0.0003 (3.75%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

UKOMW exchange rate has changed by 3.75% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.0083 and at a high of 0.0085.

Follow Ucommune International Ltd - Warrant expiring 11/17/2025 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN
Daily Range
0.0083 0.0085
Year Range
0.0052 0.0129
Previous Close
0.0080
Open
0.0085
Bid
0.0083
Ask
0.0113
Low
0.0083
High
0.0085
Volume
8
Daily Change
3.75%
Month Change
16.90%
6 Months Change
-17.82%
Year Change
-30.25%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev