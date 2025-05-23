Currencies / UGRO
UGRO: urban-gro Inc
0.60 USD 0.01 (1.69%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
UGRO exchange rate has changed by 1.69% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.59 and at a high of 0.64.
Follow urban-gro Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
UGRO News
- Urban-Gro stock soars after selling non-CEA architecture business
- Why Alphabet Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 6%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Alset (NASDAQ:AEI), Bollinger Innovations (NASDAQ:BINI)
- urban-gro plans to sell architectural design subsidiary 2WR
- UrbanGro stock hits 52-week low at $0.34 amid market challenges
- urban-gro faces Nasdaq compliance issue over report delays
- UrbanGro stock hits 52-week low at $0.37 amid market challenges
Daily Range
0.59 0.64
Year Range
0.26 1.92
- Previous Close
- 0.59
- Open
- 0.60
- Bid
- 0.60
- Ask
- 0.90
- Low
- 0.59
- High
- 0.64
- Volume
- 209
- Daily Change
- 1.69%
- Month Change
- 50.00%
- 6 Months Change
- 53.85%
- Year Change
- -56.20%
