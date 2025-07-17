Currencies / UDMY
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
UDMY: Udemy Inc
7.13 USD 0.13 (1.86%)
Sector: Consumer Defensive Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
UDMY exchange rate has changed by 1.86% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 6.93 and at a high of 7.14.
Follow Udemy Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
UDMY News
- Coursera: Revenue Reacceleration Underway With More To Come (NYSE:COUR)
- Udemy (UDMY) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here's Why
- New Strong Buy Stocks for September 2nd
- Udemy: Poised For A 2026 Inflection Point
- Canaccord Genuity reiterates Buy rating on Udemy stock amid AI strategy
- Udemy: Still Not Bullish Yet Because Of Visible Weaknesses (Rating Upgrade) (NASDAQ:UDMY)
- 3 "Cheap" Tech Stocks to Buy Now: HPE, STNE, UDMY
- Earnings Estimates Rising for Udemy (UDMY): Will It Gain?
- Wall Street Analysts Think Udemy (UDMY) Could Surge 34.11%: Read This Before Placing a Bet
- 5 Stocks In The Spotlight From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Last Week - Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD), Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN)
- New Strong Buy Stocks for August 4th
- Cantor Fitzgerald raises Udemy stock price target to $10 on turnaround signs
- Udemy, Inc. (UDMY) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Udemy Q2 2025 beats EPS forecast, stock dips
- Udemy (UDMY) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
- Udemy shares surge as Q2 profit tops estimates, company turns profitable
- Udemy, Inc. (UDMY) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Udemy Q2 2025 slides: First profitable quarter since IPO as AI initiatives accelerate
- Udemy earnings beat by $0.04, revenue topped estimates
- Why Udemy (UDMY) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again
- Strength Seen in Udemy (UDMY): Can Its 6.7% Jump Turn into More Strength?
- Earnings Preview: Cloudflare (NET) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
- Udemy, Inc. (UDMY) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- Udemy: Consumer Interest And Enterprise Retention Are Falling (NASDAQ:UDMY)
Daily Range
6.93 7.14
Year Range
5.69 10.61
- Previous Close
- 7.00
- Open
- 6.97
- Bid
- 7.13
- Ask
- 7.43
- Low
- 6.93
- High
- 7.14
- Volume
- 2.671 K
- Daily Change
- 1.86%
- Month Change
- 4.39%
- 6 Months Change
- -7.76%
- Year Change
- -5.06%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%