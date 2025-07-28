Valute / UDMY
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
UDMY: Udemy Inc
7.25 USD 0.19 (2.55%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio UDMY ha avuto una variazione del -2.55% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 7.21 e ad un massimo di 7.51.
Segui le dinamiche di Udemy Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
UDMY News
- Is Chegg Well-Positioned to Monetize the GenAI Education Shift?
- Udemy report reveals surging demand for AI skills in workplace
- Chegg vs. Udemy: Which EdTech Stock Offers More Upside Now?
- Coursera: Revenue Reacceleration Underway With More To Come (NYSE:COUR)
- Udemy (UDMY) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here's Why
- New Strong Buy Stocks for September 2nd
- Udemy: Poised For A 2026 Inflection Point
- Canaccord Genuity reiterates Buy rating on Udemy stock amid AI strategy
- Udemy: Still Not Bullish Yet Because Of Visible Weaknesses (Rating Upgrade) (NASDAQ:UDMY)
- 3 "Cheap" Tech Stocks to Buy Now: HPE, STNE, UDMY
- Earnings Estimates Rising for Udemy (UDMY): Will It Gain?
- Wall Street Analysts Think Udemy (UDMY) Could Surge 34.11%: Read This Before Placing a Bet
- 5 Stocks In The Spotlight From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Last Week - Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD), Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN)
- New Strong Buy Stocks for August 4th
- Cantor Fitzgerald raises Udemy stock price target to $10 on turnaround signs
- Udemy, Inc. (UDMY) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Udemy Q2 2025 beats EPS forecast, stock dips
- Udemy (UDMY) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
- Udemy shares surge as Q2 profit tops estimates, company turns profitable
- Udemy, Inc. (UDMY) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Udemy Q2 2025 slides: First profitable quarter since IPO as AI initiatives accelerate
- Udemy earnings beat by $0.04, revenue topped estimates
- Why Udemy (UDMY) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again
- Strength Seen in Udemy (UDMY): Can Its 6.7% Jump Turn into More Strength?
Intervallo Giornaliero
7.21 7.51
Intervallo Annuale
5.69 10.61
- Chiusura Precedente
- 7.44
- Apertura
- 7.51
- Bid
- 7.25
- Ask
- 7.55
- Minimo
- 7.21
- Massimo
- 7.51
- Volume
- 2.438 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.55%
- Variazione Mensile
- 6.15%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -6.21%
- Variazione Annuale
- -3.46%
20 settembre, sabato