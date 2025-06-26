- Overview
TSLS: Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares
TSLS exchange rate has changed by -3.74% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 5.15 and at a high of 5.27.
Follow Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
What is TSLS stock price today?
Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares stock is priced at 5.15 today. It trades within 5.15 - 5.27, yesterday's close was 5.35, and trading volume reached 1757. The live price chart of TSLS shows these updates.
Does Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares stock pay dividends?
Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares is currently valued at 5.15. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -63.48% and USD. View the chart live to track TSLS movements.
How to buy TSLS stock?
You can buy Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares shares at the current price of 5.15. Orders are usually placed near 5.15 or 5.45, while 1757 and -2.28% show market activity. Follow TSLS updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into TSLS stock?
Investing in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares involves considering the yearly range 5.04 - 14.83 and current price 5.15. Many compare -4.45% and -45.21% before placing orders at 5.15 or 5.45. Explore the TSLS price chart live with daily changes.
What are Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares stock highest prices?
The highest price of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares in the past year was 14.83. Within 5.04 - 14.83, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 5.35 helps spot resistance levels. Track Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares performance using the live chart.
What are Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (TSLS) over the year was 5.04. Comparing it with the current 5.15 and 5.04 - 14.83 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TSLS moves on the chart live for more details.
When did TSLS stock split?
Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 5.35, and -63.48% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 5.35
- Open
- 5.27
- Bid
- 5.15
- Ask
- 5.45
- Low
- 5.15
- High
- 5.27
- Volume
- 1.757 K
- Daily Change
- -3.74%
- Month Change
- -4.45%
- 6 Months Change
- -45.21%
- Year Change
- -63.48%
