Currencies / TRTN-PC
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
TRTN-PC: Triton International Limited 7.375% Series C Cumulative Redeema
24.9500 USD 0.0200 (0.08%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
TRTN-PC exchange rate has changed by -0.08% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.7600 and at a high of 24.9700.
Follow Triton International Limited 7.375% Series C Cumulative Redeema dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
24.7600 24.9700
Year Range
22.4700 25.4942
- Previous Close
- 24.9700
- Open
- 24.7600
- Bid
- 24.9500
- Ask
- 24.9530
- Low
- 24.7600
- High
- 24.9700
- Volume
- 17
- Daily Change
- -0.08%
- Month Change
- -1.19%
- 6 Months Change
- 8.10%
- Year Change
- 8.10%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%