Currencies / TRTN-PC
TRTN-PC: Triton International Limited 7.375% Series C Cumulative Redeema

24.9500 USD 0.0200 (0.08%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

TRTN-PC exchange rate has changed by -0.08% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.7600 and at a high of 24.9700.

Daily Range
24.7600 24.9700
Year Range
22.4700 25.4942
Previous Close
24.9700
Open
24.7600
Bid
24.9500
Ask
24.9530
Low
24.7600
High
24.9700
Volume
17
Daily Change
-0.08%
Month Change
-1.19%
6 Months Change
8.10%
Year Change
8.10%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%