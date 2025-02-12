Currencies / THRD
THRD: Third Harmonic Bio Inc
5.38 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
THRD exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 5.34 and at a high of 5.43.
Follow Third Harmonic Bio Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- D1
- W1
- MN
THRD News
- Third Harmonic Bio to delist from Nasdaq and announces liquidation distribution
- Third Harmonic Bio stockholders approve liquidation plan, set distribution
- Top 3 Health Care Stocks You May Want To Dump This Quarter - Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT), Certara (NASDAQ:CERT)
- Third Harmonic Bio Stock Is Up 40% Monday: What's Happening? - Third Harmonic Bio (NASDAQ:THRD)
- Third Harmonic Bio, Apple, Dell And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Monday's Pre-Market Session - Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Best Buy Co (NYSE:BBY)
- Third Harmonic Bio Initiates Strategic Review, Lays Off 50% Staff Citing Competitive Landscape - Third Harmonic Bio (NASDAQ:THRD)
Daily Range
5.34 5.43
Year Range
3.18 16.02
- Previous Close
- 5.38
- Open
- 5.41
- Bid
- 5.38
- Ask
- 5.68
- Low
- 5.34
- High
- 5.43
- Volume
- 1.300 K
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- -0.92%
- 6 Months Change
- 3.46%
- Year Change
- -55.24%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%