Currencies / TGT
TGT: Target Corporation
89.35 USD 0.79 (0.89%)
Sector: Consumer Defensive Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
TGT exchange rate has changed by 0.89% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 89.00 and at a high of 89.47.
Follow Target Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
89.00 89.47
Year Range
87.35 161.46
- Previous Close
- 88.56
- Open
- 89.01
- Bid
- 89.35
- Ask
- 89.65
- Low
- 89.00
- High
- 89.47
- Volume
- 3.413 K
- Daily Change
- 0.89%
- Month Change
- -6.30%
- 6 Months Change
- -14.61%
- Year Change
- -42.43%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%