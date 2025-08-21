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TECS: Direxion Technology Bear 3X Shares
TECS exchange rate has changed by -4.15% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 59.48 and at a high of 62.44.
Follow Direxion Technology Bear 3X Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TECS News
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights SQQQ, PSQ, QID, TECS, BERZ and SOXS
- Trouble Intensifies for AI-Fueled Tech Rally: Inverse ETFs to Benefit
- Echoes Of 2022: Bear Bounces As ETF Signal Portfolio Leads S&P 500 By Over 23%
- TECS ETF: Maybe It's Time To Be Bear On Tech (NYSEARCA:TECS)
- AI Fatigue Hits Tech Biggies: Inverse ETFs in Focus
Frequently Asked Questions
What is TECS stock price today?
Direxion Technology Bear 3X Shares stock is priced at 60.26 today. It trades within 59.48 - 62.44, yesterday's close was 62.87, and trading volume reached 405. The live price chart of TECS shows these updates.
Does Direxion Technology Bear 3X Shares stock pay dividends?
Direxion Technology Bear 3X Shares is currently valued at 60.26. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 228.39% and USD. View the chart live to track TECS movements.
How to buy TECS stock?
You can buy Direxion Technology Bear 3X Shares shares at the current price of 60.26. Orders are usually placed near 60.26 or 60.56, while 405 and 0.32% show market activity. Follow TECS updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into TECS stock?
Investing in Direxion Technology Bear 3X Shares involves considering the yearly range 5.90 - 89.61 and current price 60.26. Many compare -21.67% and 208.24% before placing orders at 60.26 or 60.56. Explore the TECS price chart live with daily changes.
What are Direxion Technology Bear 3X Shares stock highest prices?
The highest price of Direxion Technology Bear 3X Shares in the past year was 89.61. Within 5.90 - 89.61, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 62.87 helps spot resistance levels. Track Direxion Technology Bear 3X Shares performance using the live chart.
What are Direxion Technology Bear 3X Shares stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Direxion Technology Bear 3X Shares (TECS) over the year was 5.90. Comparing it with the current 60.26 and 5.90 - 89.61 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TECS moves on the chart live for more details.
When did TECS stock split?
Direxion Technology Bear 3X Shares has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 62.87, and 228.39% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 62.87
- Open
- 60.07
- Bid
- 60.26
- Ask
- 60.56
- Low
- 59.48
- High
- 62.44
- Volume
- 405
- Daily Change
- -4.15%
- Month Change
- -21.67%
- 6 Months Change
- 208.24%
- Year Change
- 228.39%