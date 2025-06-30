QuotesSections
Currencies / TDVI
Back to US Stock Market

TDVI: FT Vest Technology Dividend Target Income ETF

28.56 USD 0.07 (0.25%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

TDVI exchange rate has changed by 0.25% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 28.46 and at a high of 28.78.

Follow FT Vest Technology Dividend Target Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

TDVI News

Daily Range
28.46 28.78
Year Range
19.19 28.84
Previous Close
28.49
Open
28.78
Bid
28.56
Ask
28.86
Low
28.46
High
28.78
Volume
49
Daily Change
0.25%
Month Change
8.68%
6 Months Change
29.17%
Year Change
15.11%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev