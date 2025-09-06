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TBG: EA Series Trust TBG Dividend Focus ETF

38.51 USD 0.23 (0.60%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

TBG exchange rate has changed by 0.60% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 38.24 and at a high of 38.52.

Follow EA Series Trust TBG Dividend Focus ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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TBG News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is TBG stock price today?

EA Series Trust TBG Dividend Focus ETF stock is priced at 38.51 today. It trades within 38.24 - 38.52, yesterday's close was 38.28, and trading volume reached 33. The live price chart of TBG shows these updates.

Does EA Series Trust TBG Dividend Focus ETF stock pay dividends?

EA Series Trust TBG Dividend Focus ETF is currently valued at 38.51. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.13% and USD. View the chart live to track TBG movements.

How to buy TBG stock?

You can buy EA Series Trust TBG Dividend Focus ETF shares at the current price of 38.51. Orders are usually placed near 38.51 or 38.81, while 33 and 0.71% show market activity. Follow TBG updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into TBG stock?

Investing in EA Series Trust TBG Dividend Focus ETF involves considering the yearly range 34.36 - 38.82 and current price 38.51. Many compare 0.76% and 5.08% before placing orders at 38.51 or 38.81. Explore the TBG price chart live with daily changes.

What are EA Series Trust TBG Dividend Focus ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of EA Series Trust TBG Dividend Focus ETF in the past year was 38.82. Within 34.36 - 38.82, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 38.28 helps spot resistance levels. Track EA Series Trust TBG Dividend Focus ETF performance using the live chart.

What are EA Series Trust TBG Dividend Focus ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of EA Series Trust TBG Dividend Focus ETF (TBG) over the year was 34.36. Comparing it with the current 38.51 and 34.36 - 38.82 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TBG moves on the chart live for more details.

When did TBG stock split?

EA Series Trust TBG Dividend Focus ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 38.28, and 5.13% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
38.24 38.52
Year Range
34.36 38.82
Previous Close
38.28
Open
38.24
Bid
38.51
Ask
38.81
Low
38.24
High
38.52
Volume
33
Daily Change
0.60%
Month Change
0.76%
6 Months Change
5.08%
Year Change
5.13%
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