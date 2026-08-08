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TAXS: Northern Trust Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF
TAXS exchange rate has changed by 0.06% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 50.18 and at a high of 50.20.
Follow Northern Trust Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is TAXS stock price today?
Northern Trust Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock is priced at 50.20 today. It trades within 50.18 - 50.20, yesterday's close was 50.17, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of TAXS shows these updates.
Does Northern Trust Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
Northern Trust Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF is currently valued at 50.20. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.04% and USD. View the chart live to track TAXS movements.
How to buy TAXS stock?
You can buy Northern Trust Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF shares at the current price of 50.20. Orders are usually placed near 50.20 or 50.50, while 2 and 0.04% show market activity. Follow TAXS updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into TAXS stock?
Investing in Northern Trust Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 49.93 - 50.72 and current price 50.20. Many compare 0.30% and -0.81% before placing orders at 50.20 or 50.50. Explore the TAXS price chart live with daily changes.
What are Northern Trust Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Northern Trust Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the past year was 50.72. Within 49.93 - 50.72, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 50.17 helps spot resistance levels. Track Northern Trust Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Northern Trust Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Northern Trust Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (TAXS) over the year was 49.93. Comparing it with the current 50.20 and 49.93 - 50.72 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TAXS moves on the chart live for more details.
When did TAXS stock split?
Northern Trust Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 50.17, and 0.04% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 50.17
- Open
- 50.18
- Bid
- 50.20
- Ask
- 50.50
- Low
- 50.18
- High
- 50.20
- Volume
- 2
- Daily Change
- 0.06%
- Month Change
- 0.30%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.81%
- Year Change
- 0.04%