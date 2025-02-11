Currencies / TANH
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
TANH: Tantech Holdings Ltd
2.36 USD 0.47 (24.87%)
Sector: Consumer Defensive Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
TANH exchange rate has changed by 24.87% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.93 and at a high of 2.59.
Follow Tantech Holdings Ltd dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TANH News
- Why Five9 Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 13%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Akamai Techs (NASDAQ:AKAM), AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI)
- Why Lattice Semiconductor Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 15%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS), Amkor Tech (NASDAQ:AMKR)
Daily Range
1.93 2.59
Year Range
1.45 10.80
- Previous Close
- 1.89
- Open
- 2.04
- Bid
- 2.36
- Ask
- 2.66
- Low
- 1.93
- High
- 2.59
- Volume
- 3.768 K
- Daily Change
- 24.87%
- Month Change
- 18.00%
- 6 Months Change
- 15.69%
- Year Change
- -67.22%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev