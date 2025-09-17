QuotesSections
SXTPW
SXTPW: 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Inc - Warrant

0.0445 USD 0.0050 (10.10%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SXTPW exchange rate has changed by -10.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.0445 and at a high of 0.0445.

Follow 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Inc - Warrant dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
0.0445 0.0445
Year Range
0.0108 0.1501
Previous Close
0.0495
Open
0.0445
Bid
0.0445
Ask
0.0475
Low
0.0445
High
0.0445
Volume
1
Daily Change
-10.10%
Month Change
-50.88%
6 Months Change
96.90%
Year Change
-26.20%
