SOLV

74.25 USD 1.04 (1.42%)
Sector: Other Symbols Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SOLV exchange rate has changed by 1.42% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 73.10 and at a high of 74.35.

Daily Range
73.10 74.35
Year Range
60.70 85.71
Previous Close
73.21
Open
73.10
Bid
74.25
Ask
74.55
Low
73.10
High
74.35
Volume
844
Daily Change
1.42%
Month Change
2.78%
6 Months Change
-2.12%
Year Change
6.99%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%