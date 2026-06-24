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SNSR: Global X Internet of Things ETF
SNSR exchange rate has changed by 2.29% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 49.08 and at a high of 49.62.
Follow Global X Internet of Things ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SNSR News
- Markets Rebound After Fed-Induced Rout
- AI Capex Hits A Tipping Point As Investors Demand More Corporate Discipline
- Retail Stays Bullish On Hyperscalers Ahead Of Earnings
- Above The Noise: Look Beyond AI Pullback
- Earnings, Earnings, Earnings Are What Matter Most
- Why Market Momentum May Tell What’s Next For The AI Trade
- Q3 2026 Equity Perspectives - Navigating Hype, Concentration, And Hidden Risk
- Tech Staying In Neutral
- This Week's Market Wrap: AI Shakeup, Earnings, And Renewed Oil Shock
- The Next Big Theme: July 2026
- Correlated Market Psychology: PMI And Retail Money Funds
- Equity Outlook Q3 2026: Broadening Earnings Growth Meets Elevated Volatility
- Know What You Own: Joe Amato On AI Rally, Mega-Cap IPOs, And Hidden Risk In Passive
- Markets Appear To Be Shaking Off Mideast Conflict
- Why Tech Investors Are Reevaluating AI Investments
- Jim Bianco On The 'AI Economy,' Inflation And What's Next
- Equity Outlook: AI Enthusiasm Leaves Little Margin For Error
- From Promise To Progress: The U.S. Reshoring Story Finds Cyclical Footing
- Case For A Healthy Market Rotation Vs. A Tech Bubble
- The Strait Is Open. What's Next For Markets?
- Thematic Equity Investing In A World Of Disruption And Realignment
- A Sturdier Foundation For Uncertain Markets
- Tech Rally Grounded In Fundamentals
- A Strategic Asset Allocation For The Next Decade
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SNSR stock price today?
Global X Internet of Things ETF stock is priced at 49.48 today. It trades within 49.08 - 49.62, yesterday's close was 48.37, and trading volume reached 54. The live price chart of SNSR shows these updates.
Does Global X Internet of Things ETF stock pay dividends?
Global X Internet of Things ETF is currently valued at 49.48. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 31.81% and USD. View the chart live to track SNSR movements.
How to buy SNSR stock?
You can buy Global X Internet of Things ETF shares at the current price of 49.48. Orders are usually placed near 49.48 or 49.78, while 54 and 0.81% show market activity. Follow SNSR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SNSR stock?
Investing in Global X Internet of Things ETF involves considering the yearly range 34.20 - 53.80 and current price 49.48. Many compare 6.55% and 24.38% before placing orders at 49.48 or 49.78. Explore the SNSR price chart live with daily changes.
What are Global X Internet of Things ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Global X Internet of Things ETF in the past year was 53.80. Within 34.20 - 53.80, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 48.37 helps spot resistance levels. Track Global X Internet of Things ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Global X Internet of Things ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR) over the year was 34.20. Comparing it with the current 49.48 and 34.20 - 53.80 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SNSR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SNSR stock split?
Global X Internet of Things ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 48.37, and 31.81% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 48.37
- Open
- 49.08
- Bid
- 49.48
- Ask
- 49.78
- Low
- 49.08
- High
- 49.62
- Volume
- 54
- Daily Change
- 2.29%
- Month Change
- 6.55%
- 6 Months Change
- 24.38%
- Year Change
- 31.81%