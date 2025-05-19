Currencies / SMTK
SMTK: SMARTKEM INC
1.66 USD 0.04 (2.35%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SMTK exchange rate has changed by -2.35% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.65 and at a high of 1.79.
Follow SMARTKEM INC dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
SMTK News
- Why Alphabet Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 6%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Alset (NASDAQ:AEI), Bollinger Innovations (NASDAQ:BINI)
- Smartkem enters joint development agreement with Manz Asia
- Smartkem receives patent for new microLED display manufacturing method
- Manz Asia and Smartkem showcase chip packaging tech
Daily Range
1.65 1.79
Year Range
0.59 7.80
- Previous Close
- 1.70
- Open
- 1.74
- Bid
- 1.66
- Ask
- 1.96
- Low
- 1.65
- High
- 1.79
- Volume
- 183
- Daily Change
- -2.35%
- Month Change
- 97.62%
- 6 Months Change
- -44.67%
- Year Change
- -61.21%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev