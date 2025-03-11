Currencies / SMSI
SMSI: Smith Micro Software Inc
0.71 USD 0.01 (1.43%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SMSI exchange rate has changed by 1.43% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.70 and at a high of 0.72.
Follow Smith Micro Software Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
SMSI News
- Smith Micro Software stock price target lowered to $4 by Roth/MKM
- Smith Micro (SMSI) Q2 Loss Narrows 63%
- Smith Micro Software, Inc. (SMSI) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Pitney Bowes (PBI) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates
- Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Smith Micro announces $1.5 million registered offering of shares
- smith micro software holds annual meeting, approves key proposals
- Smith Micro sells platform to focus on family safety tech
- Smith Micro appoints Tim Huffmyer as COO and CFO
- US Stocks Likely To Open Higher Ahead Of February's Inflation Print: Expert Says Odds Of A Full-Blown Bear Market Remain 'Quite Slim' - Innventure (NASDAQ:INV), Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ)
- Smith Micro Software, Inc. (SMSI) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
0.70 0.72
Year Range
0.60 1.96
- Previous Close
- 0.70
- Open
- 0.72
- Bid
- 0.71
- Ask
- 1.01
- Low
- 0.70
- High
- 0.72
- Volume
- 86
- Daily Change
- 1.43%
- Month Change
- -4.05%
- 6 Months Change
- -8.97%
- Year Change
- -30.39%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev