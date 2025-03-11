QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / SMSI
Tornare a Azioni

SMSI: Smith Micro Software Inc

0.81 USD 0.04 (5.19%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio SMSI ha avuto una variazione del 5.19% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 0.77 e ad un massimo di 0.83.

Segui le dinamiche di Smith Micro Software Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SMSI News

Intervallo Giornaliero
0.77 0.83
Intervallo Annuale
0.60 1.96
Chiusura Precedente
0.77
Apertura
0.79
Bid
0.81
Ask
1.11
Minimo
0.77
Massimo
0.83
Volume
257
Variazione giornaliera
5.19%
Variazione Mensile
9.46%
Variazione Semestrale
3.85%
Variazione Annuale
-20.59%
21 settembre, domenica