SMHB: ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Small Cap High Dividend ETN Ser

4.7044 USD 0.0296 (0.63%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SMHB exchange rate has changed by -0.63% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 4.7000 and at a high of 4.7200.

Follow ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Small Cap High Dividend ETN Ser dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
4.7000 4.7200
Year Range
3.1650 6.3601
Previous Close
4.7340
Open
4.7100
Bid
4.7044
Ask
4.7074
Low
4.7000
High
4.7200
Volume
18
Daily Change
-0.63%
Month Change
0.31%
6 Months Change
-0.65%
Year Change
-26.03%
