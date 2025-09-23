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SIFI: Harbor Scientific Alpha Income ETF
SIFI exchange rate has changed by -0.41% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 43.63 and at a high of 43.63.
Follow Harbor Scientific Alpha Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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SIFI News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SIFI stock price today?
Harbor Scientific Alpha Income ETF stock is priced at 43.63 today. It trades within 43.63 - 43.63, yesterday's close was 43.81, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of SIFI shows these updates.
Does Harbor Scientific Alpha Income ETF stock pay dividends?
Harbor Scientific Alpha Income ETF is currently valued at 43.63. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -2.20% and USD. View the chart live to track SIFI movements.
How to buy SIFI stock?
You can buy Harbor Scientific Alpha Income ETF shares at the current price of 43.63. Orders are usually placed near 43.63 or 43.93, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow SIFI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SIFI stock?
Investing in Harbor Scientific Alpha Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 42.96 - 44.61 and current price 43.63. Many compare 0.60% and -0.37% before placing orders at 43.63 or 43.93. Explore the SIFI price chart live with daily changes.
What are Harbor Scientific Alpha Income ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Harbor Scientific Alpha Income ETF in the past year was 44.61. Within 42.96 - 44.61, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 43.81 helps spot resistance levels. Track Harbor Scientific Alpha Income ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Harbor Scientific Alpha Income ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Harbor Scientific Alpha Income ETF (SIFI) over the year was 42.96. Comparing it with the current 43.63 and 42.96 - 44.61 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SIFI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SIFI stock split?
Harbor Scientific Alpha Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 43.81, and -2.20% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 43.81
- Open
- 43.63
- Bid
- 43.63
- Ask
- 43.93
- Low
- 43.63
- High
- 43.63
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- -0.41%
- Month Change
- 0.60%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.37%
- Year Change
- -2.20%