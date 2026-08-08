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SEPZ: Listed Funds Trust TrueShares Structured Outcome (September) ET
SEPZ exchange rate has changed by 0.39% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 46.66 and at a high of 46.73.
Follow Listed Funds Trust TrueShares Structured Outcome (September) ET dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SEPZ stock price today?
Listed Funds Trust TrueShares Structured Outcome (September) ET stock is priced at 46.68 today. It trades within 46.66 - 46.73, yesterday's close was 46.50, and trading volume reached 9. The live price chart of SEPZ shows these updates.
Does Listed Funds Trust TrueShares Structured Outcome (September) ET stock pay dividends?
Listed Funds Trust TrueShares Structured Outcome (September) ET is currently valued at 46.68. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 10.77% and USD. View the chart live to track SEPZ movements.
How to buy SEPZ stock?
You can buy Listed Funds Trust TrueShares Structured Outcome (September) ET shares at the current price of 46.68. Orders are usually placed near 46.68 or 46.98, while 9 and -0.11% show market activity. Follow SEPZ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SEPZ stock?
Investing in Listed Funds Trust TrueShares Structured Outcome (September) ET involves considering the yearly range 39.71 - 46.95 and current price 46.68. Many compare 2.28% and 10.75% before placing orders at 46.68 or 46.98. Explore the SEPZ price chart live with daily changes.
What are Listed Funds Trust TrueShares Structured Outcome (September) ET stock highest prices?
The highest price of Listed Funds Trust TrueShares Structured Outcome (September) ET in the past year was 46.95. Within 39.71 - 46.95, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 46.50 helps spot resistance levels. Track Listed Funds Trust TrueShares Structured Outcome (September) ET performance using the live chart.
What are Listed Funds Trust TrueShares Structured Outcome (September) ET stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Listed Funds Trust TrueShares Structured Outcome (September) ET (SEPZ) over the year was 39.71. Comparing it with the current 46.68 and 39.71 - 46.95 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SEPZ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SEPZ stock split?
Listed Funds Trust TrueShares Structured Outcome (September) ET has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 46.50, and 10.77% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 46.50
- Open
- 46.73
- Bid
- 46.68
- Ask
- 46.98
- Low
- 46.66
- High
- 46.73
- Volume
- 9
- Daily Change
- 0.39%
- Month Change
- 2.28%
- 6 Months Change
- 10.75%
- Year Change
- 10.77%