SEI

32.10 USD 0.09 (0.28%)
Sector: Other Symbols Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SEI exchange rate has changed by -0.28% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 29.89 and at a high of 32.45.

Daily Range
29.89 32.45
Year Range
12.59 39.03
Previous Close
32.19
Open
32.11
Bid
32.10
Ask
32.40
Low
29.89
High
32.45
Volume
6.641 K
Daily Change
-0.28%
Month Change
5.35%
6 Months Change
49.51%
Year Change
153.15%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev