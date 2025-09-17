QuotesSections
Currencies / SCLXW
SCLXW: Scilex Holding Company - Warrant

0.3270 USD 0.1155 (54.61%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SCLXW exchange rate has changed by 54.61% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.2835 and at a high of 0.3331.

Follow Scilex Holding Company - Warrant dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
0.2835 0.3331
Year Range
0.0375 0.6400
Previous Close
0.2115
Open
0.3243
Bid
0.3270
Ask
0.3300
Low
0.2835
High
0.3331
Volume
14
Daily Change
54.61%
Month Change
-28.91%
6 Months Change
197.27%
Year Change
40.40%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev