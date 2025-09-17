Currencies / SCLXW
SCLXW: Scilex Holding Company - Warrant
0.3270 USD 0.1155 (54.61%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SCLXW exchange rate has changed by 54.61% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.2835 and at a high of 0.3331.
Follow Scilex Holding Company - Warrant dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
0.2835 0.3331
Year Range
0.0375 0.6400
- Previous Close
- 0.2115
- Open
- 0.3243
- Bid
- 0.3270
- Ask
- 0.3300
- Low
- 0.2835
- High
- 0.3331
- Volume
- 14
- Daily Change
- 54.61%
- Month Change
- -28.91%
- 6 Months Change
- 197.27%
- Year Change
- 40.40%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev