SBFMW: Sunshine Biopharma Inc - Warrant

0.1518 USD 0.0001 (0.07%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SBFMW exchange rate has changed by 0.07% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.1420 and at a high of 0.1520.

Follow Sunshine Biopharma Inc - Warrant dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
0.1420 0.1520
Year Range
0.0720 0.9802
Previous Close
0.1517
Open
0.1420
Bid
0.1518
Ask
0.1548
Low
0.1420
High
0.1520
Volume
8
Daily Change
0.07%
Month Change
-2.06%
6 Months Change
-39.04%
Year Change
44.43%
