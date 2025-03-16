QuotesSections
Currencies / SAY
Back to US Stock Market

SAY: Saratoga Investment Corp 8.125% Notes due 2027

25.3600 USD 0.0400 (0.16%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SAY exchange rate has changed by -0.16% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.3600 and at a high of 25.3700.

Follow Saratoga Investment Corp 8.125% Notes due 2027 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SAY News

Daily Range
25.3600 25.3700
Year Range
24.9500 25.9780
Previous Close
25.4000
Open
25.3700
Bid
25.3600
Ask
25.3630
Low
25.3600
High
25.3700
Volume
2
Daily Change
-0.16%
Month Change
0.03%
6 Months Change
-0.31%
Year Change
0.18%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%