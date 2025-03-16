Currencies / SAY
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
SAY: Saratoga Investment Corp 8.125% Notes due 2027
25.3600 USD 0.0400 (0.16%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SAY exchange rate has changed by -0.16% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.3600 and at a high of 25.3700.
Follow Saratoga Investment Corp 8.125% Notes due 2027 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SAY News
- BDC Weekly Review: Early BDC Earnings Look Fine
- Saratoga Investment Q1: ROE Beating The BDC Industry Average (NYSE:SAR)
- Saratoga Investment Corp (SAR) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- Saratoga Investment Corp 2026 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:SAR)
- Preferreds/Bond Weekly Review: Couple Of New Issues
Daily Range
25.3600 25.3700
Year Range
24.9500 25.9780
- Previous Close
- 25.4000
- Open
- 25.3700
- Bid
- 25.3600
- Ask
- 25.3630
- Low
- 25.3600
- High
- 25.3700
- Volume
- 2
- Daily Change
- -0.16%
- Month Change
- 0.03%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.31%
- Year Change
- 0.18%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%