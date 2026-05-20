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RXI: iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF
RXI exchange rate has changed by 1.09% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 205.51 and at a high of 206.16.
Follow iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RXI News
- Amazon Delivers For Consumer Discretionary
- Consumer Sentiment Hits 5-Month High, Improving Over Prelim Estimates
- Consumer Confidence Moderated Slightly In July
- Durable Goods Orders Rise 0.3% In June, Less Than Expected
- Things Are Getting Interesting In Macro Kingdom
- Consumer Sentiment Hits Highest Level Since February On Easing Gas Prices
- Retail Sales Rise For Fifth Straight Month
- Conflicting Consumer Sentiment Data
- Why Investors Shouldn't Count Out Consumer Stocks
- Mid-Year 2026 U.S. Retail/Restaurant Outlook
- Consumer Confidence Inched Down In June
- Consumer Sentiment Rises On Cheaper Gas But Inflation Worries Persist
- Retail Sales: Consumer Spending Up For Fourth Straight Month
- U.S. Consumers Continue To Spend Despite Income Pressure
- CIO Weekly: Can The U.S. Consumer's Resilience Last?
- Consumer Sentiment Improves In June But Remains Bleak
- Consumer Price Index: Inflation At 4.2% In May
- Chart Of The Day: Why Is Main Street So Glum?
- Consumer Sentiment Hits Record Low - Economy Stays Solid
- First Quarter Earnings: Sharpening Sector Divergence
- Consumer Sentiment Sinks To Record Low As Cost Of Living Concerns Intensify
- Consumer Delinquencies Remain At Comfortable Levels
- Q1 2026 U.S. Retail Scorecard – Update May 20, 2026
- Retail: Consumer Resilience In A Consolidating Market
Frequently Asked Questions
What is RXI stock price today?
iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF stock is priced at 205.51 today. It trades within 205.51 - 206.16, yesterday's close was 203.30, and trading volume reached 7. The live price chart of RXI shows these updates.
Does iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF is currently valued at 205.51. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.40% and USD. View the chart live to track RXI movements.
How to buy RXI stock?
You can buy iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF shares at the current price of 205.51. Orders are usually placed near 205.51 or 205.81, while 7 and -0.32% show market activity. Follow RXI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into RXI stock?
Investing in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF involves considering the yearly range 180.68 - 213.69 and current price 205.51. Many compare 0.72% and 2.57% before placing orders at 205.51 or 205.81. Explore the RXI price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF in the past year was 213.69. Within 180.68 - 213.69, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 203.30 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (RXI) over the year was 180.68. Comparing it with the current 205.51 and 180.68 - 213.69 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch RXI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did RXI stock split?
iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 203.30, and 4.40% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 203.30
- Open
- 206.16
- Bid
- 205.51
- Ask
- 205.81
- Low
- 205.51
- High
- 206.16
- Volume
- 7
- Daily Change
- 1.09%
- Month Change
- 0.72%
- 6 Months Change
- 2.57%
- Year Change
- 4.40%