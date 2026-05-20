QuotesSections
Currencies / RXI
Back to US Stock Market

RXI: iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF

205.51 USD 2.21 (1.09%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

RXI exchange rate has changed by 1.09% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 205.51 and at a high of 206.16.

Follow iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

RXI News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is RXI stock price today?

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF stock is priced at 205.51 today. It trades within 205.51 - 206.16, yesterday's close was 203.30, and trading volume reached 7. The live price chart of RXI shows these updates.

Does iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF stock pay dividends?

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF is currently valued at 205.51. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.40% and USD. View the chart live to track RXI movements.

How to buy RXI stock?

You can buy iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF shares at the current price of 205.51. Orders are usually placed near 205.51 or 205.81, while 7 and -0.32% show market activity. Follow RXI updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into RXI stock?

Investing in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF involves considering the yearly range 180.68 - 213.69 and current price 205.51. Many compare 0.72% and 2.57% before placing orders at 205.51 or 205.81. Explore the RXI price chart live with daily changes.

What are iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF in the past year was 213.69. Within 180.68 - 213.69, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 203.30 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF performance using the live chart.

What are iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (RXI) over the year was 180.68. Comparing it with the current 205.51 and 180.68 - 213.69 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch RXI moves on the chart live for more details.

When did RXI stock split?

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 203.30, and 4.40% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
205.51 206.16
Year Range
180.68 213.69
Previous Close
203.30
Open
206.16
Bid
205.51
Ask
205.81
Low
205.51
High
206.16
Volume
7
Daily Change
1.09%
Month Change
0.72%
6 Months Change
2.57%
Year Change
4.40%
08 August, Saturday
16:45
USD
Fed Governor Bowman Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev