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RWM: ProShares Short Russell2000
RWM exchange rate has changed by -1.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 13.28 and at a high of 13.38.
Follow ProShares Short Russell2000 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RWM News
- How The Iran War Could Trigger A Global Recession Hitting The U.S.
- The VIX Just Broke Under 20. Here’s What That Really Means.
- Stagflation First, Disinflation Later
- Oil Spike Lifts Recession Risk, But Outlook Still Depends On Broader Conditions
- Russell 2000 in Correction Zone: How to Benefit With ETFs
- Tehran Defies U.S. As Conflict Escalates And Markets Reel
- Above The Noise: Rethinking 2025 Narratives
- Real Income Continues To Rise
- Recession Risk Is Low, But Softer Labor Market Raises Red Flags
- Why I Think The S&P 500 Has Become Irrelevant, And What I'm Doing About It
- Promised Recession… So Where Is It?
- U.S. Recession Risk Is Still Low - Will It Last?
- September 2025 Commentary And Economic Outlook
- Introducing TMC Research’s Recession Probability Indicator
- Tails We Win, Heads You Lose': How The U.S. Has Managed To Avoid A Recession, For Now
- Weekly Market Pulse: The Sound Of Silence
Frequently Asked Questions
What is RWM stock price today?
ProShares Short Russell2000 stock is priced at 13.31 today. It trades within 13.28 - 13.38, yesterday's close was 13.45, and trading volume reached 4399. The live price chart of RWM shows these updates.
Does ProShares Short Russell2000 stock pay dividends?
ProShares Short Russell2000 is currently valued at 13.31. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -24.50% and USD. View the chart live to track RWM movements.
How to buy RWM stock?
You can buy ProShares Short Russell2000 shares at the current price of 13.31. Orders are usually placed near 13.31 or 13.61, while 4399 and -0.37% show market activity. Follow RWM updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into RWM stock?
Investing in ProShares Short Russell2000 involves considering the yearly range 13.19 - 17.79 and current price 13.31. Many compare -2.92% and -15.22% before placing orders at 13.31 or 13.61. Explore the RWM price chart live with daily changes.
What are ProShares Short Russell2000 stock highest prices?
The highest price of ProShares Short Russell2000 in the past year was 17.79. Within 13.19 - 17.79, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 13.45 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares Short Russell2000 performance using the live chart.
What are ProShares Short Russell2000 stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ProShares Short Russell2000 (RWM) over the year was 13.19. Comparing it with the current 13.31 and 13.19 - 17.79 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch RWM moves on the chart live for more details.
When did RWM stock split?
ProShares Short Russell2000 has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 13.45, and -24.50% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 13.45
- Open
- 13.36
- Bid
- 13.31
- Ask
- 13.61
- Low
- 13.28
- High
- 13.38
- Volume
- 4.399 K
- Daily Change
- -1.04%
- Month Change
- -2.92%
- 6 Months Change
- -15.22%
- Year Change
- -24.50%