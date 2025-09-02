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RWM: ProShares Short Russell2000

13.31 USD 0.14 (1.04%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

RWM exchange rate has changed by -1.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 13.28 and at a high of 13.38.

Follow ProShares Short Russell2000 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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RWM News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is RWM stock price today?

ProShares Short Russell2000 stock is priced at 13.31 today. It trades within 13.28 - 13.38, yesterday's close was 13.45, and trading volume reached 4399. The live price chart of RWM shows these updates.

Does ProShares Short Russell2000 stock pay dividends?

ProShares Short Russell2000 is currently valued at 13.31. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -24.50% and USD. View the chart live to track RWM movements.

How to buy RWM stock?

You can buy ProShares Short Russell2000 shares at the current price of 13.31. Orders are usually placed near 13.31 or 13.61, while 4399 and -0.37% show market activity. Follow RWM updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into RWM stock?

Investing in ProShares Short Russell2000 involves considering the yearly range 13.19 - 17.79 and current price 13.31. Many compare -2.92% and -15.22% before placing orders at 13.31 or 13.61. Explore the RWM price chart live with daily changes.

What are ProShares Short Russell2000 stock highest prices?

The highest price of ProShares Short Russell2000 in the past year was 17.79. Within 13.19 - 17.79, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 13.45 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares Short Russell2000 performance using the live chart.

What are ProShares Short Russell2000 stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of ProShares Short Russell2000 (RWM) over the year was 13.19. Comparing it with the current 13.31 and 13.19 - 17.79 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch RWM moves on the chart live for more details.

When did RWM stock split?

ProShares Short Russell2000 has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 13.45, and -24.50% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
13.28 13.38
Year Range
13.19 17.79
Previous Close
13.45
Open
13.36
Bid
13.31
Ask
13.61
Low
13.28
High
13.38
Volume
4.399 K
Daily Change
-1.04%
Month Change
-2.92%
6 Months Change
-15.22%
Year Change
-24.50%
08 August, Saturday
16:45
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